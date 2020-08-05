Man proposes to girlfriend with candles, burns down their apartment – Panorama

A man in England made his intense love for his girlfriend authorities by proposing with lots of candles, in a sincere display screen that mistakenly burned down their apartment, Fox News reported.

Albert Ndreu just recently went all- out to surprise Valerija Madevic with the huge concern, filling their living space with candles, 100 tea lights and 60 balloons, news company South West News Service (SWNS) reports. The Sheffield, South Yorkshire man even defined “Marry me?” with flaming tea lights on the flooring, paired with a bottle of white wine and a romantic playlist.

Ndreu briefly left their house to get his fiancé-to- be from work, and returned to discover dark smoke rippling from the apartment around 8: 30 p.m.

Three fire teams from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue hurried to the scene and nobody was hurt, the fire department stated.

Undeterred, Ndreu got down on one knee to propose. As sirens wailed and the smoke cleared, Madevic stated, “Yes.”

The future groom described that he had actually been preparing the proposition for over 2 weeks, and had actually invested more than 4 hours establishing the area.

Moving forward, the couple hopes to wed on the anniversary of your home fire, and strategy to welcome members of the regional fire department as the important invitees.