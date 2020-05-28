Man, Pregnant Woman Drive Themselves To Hialeah Hospital After Being Shot – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pregnant lady and her male companion are recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital after Miami-Dade Police say their automobile was riddled with bullets early Thursday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Video obtained by CBS4 reveals the victims’ darkish gray, BMW Sports Utility Vehicle surrounded by yellow crime scene tape exterior the emergency room at Hialeah Hospital. After detectives checked it out, it was towed away from the hospital.

Bullets shattered the entrance, passenger aspect window and it seems that aspect of the BMW was focused.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas instructed CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the pregnant lady and her companion, who has not been recognized, drove themselves to Hialeah Hospital after the taking pictures and from there they had been transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at JMH.

Thomas mentioned their situations have stabilized.

Thomas mentioned the incident occurred at 1:43 a.m. on N.W. 32nd Avenue between Northwest 95th and 119th Streets.

It’s not recognized who was being targetted however detectives have been searching for witnesses, proof, and surveillance tape. Witnesses are urged to come back ahead.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez mentioned police at this level had no data or description to launch of any suspects. He additionally mentioned police weren’t positive why this taking pictures occurred.

Anyone with details about this case ought to name Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).