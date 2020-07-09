QAnon fanatic who posted photo of crowded Fire Island party showing shirtless revelers who weren’t wearing mask with the caption ‘F*** your mask… F*** your vaccine’ is allegedly kicked out of his parents home by brother
- Giancarlo Kristian Albanese, from White Plains, posted a photo on July 5 from the party at Fire Island Pines
- ‘F**k the New World Order,’ that he declared in the viral post. ‘F**k Agenda 21. F**k Your mask. F**k your social distancing. F**k your vaccine’
- Giancarlo – a currency analyst at EverythingFx – was slammed by his brother Kristoff for putting their parents in danger
- ‘Find a fresh home because you’re perhaps not welcome at the one you currently live at,’ the brother said in the post, under the name toffmcsoft
- Kristoff shared that their mother had a chemo appointment on Friday and that their father was still dealing with open heart surgery
- Giancarlo would later post a 13-minute video, refusing to apologize for his attendance at the party
A QAnon conspiracy theorist who posted a photo of shirtless partygoers packed on top of the other person at a Fourth of July Fire Island party has been kicked out of his family New York home, according to a comment produced from his brother.
Giancarlo Kristian Albanese, from White Plains, took to his social media platforms on July 5 to share with you the wild photo of the nighttime party at Fire Island Pines.
‘F**k the New World Order,’ that he declared in the viral post. ‘F**k Agenda 21. F**k Your mask. F**k your social distancing. F**k your vaccine. F**k your eugenics. Kiss my a*shole if you were to think I’m an a*s.’
Giancarlo Kristian Albanese, from White Plains, posted a photo on July 5 from the party at Fire Island Pines
‘F**k the New World Order,’ he declared in the viral post. ‘F**k Agenda 21. F**k Your mask. F**k your social distancing. F**k your vaccine. F**k your eugenics. Kiss my a*shole if you think I’m an a*s’
The post has gone viral across various social media platforms, with many sharing their disgust with Albanese’s blatant disregard for other’s help.
It comes as more than 130,000 folks have died from the coronavirus across the United States, with New York once being the epicenter of herpes in the country.
But Giancarlo – a currency analyst at EverythingFx – was also slammed by his brother Kristoff, who took to the post on Instagram and lambasted the reveler for perhaps not caring for their parents or home.
Giancarlo – a currency analyst at EverythingFx – was slammed by his brother Kristoff, who took to the post on Instagram and lambasted the reveler for perhaps not caring for their parents or home
Kristoff unmasked that the siblings’ parents were both high risk for contracting herpes, adding that his brother decision to attend the party was ‘complete disrespect’ as he lives with his parents.
‘Find a new home because you’re not welcome at usually the one you currently live at,’ the brother said in the post, Queerty reports. ‘Complete disrespect for Mom & Dad’s lives, both that are very weak.’
‘Mom has chemo on Friday and you’re out carrying this out s**t? Go live on your own and never under your parent’s roof where you can do whatever you like.’
Kristoff – who goes by toffmcsoft on Instagram – exchanged a quick backwards and forwards with still another commenter, sharing that his father had just withstood open heart surgery this past year and was still recovering.
Giancarlo would later post a 13-minute video, refusing to apologize for his attendance to the party
‘No worries though,’ the brother shared. ‘I’ll be standing at the door. He’s not walking through it.’
Giancarlo would later post a 13-minute video, refusing to apologize for his attendance to the party.
He then spewed a few conspiracy theories about how the coronavirus is ‘lab-made’ and slammed the levels of hysteria.
The conspiracy theorist used several minutes of the video to add clips from various movies and demonstrates he claimed showed how various events were controlled.
WHAT IS QANON?
Origins: Q Anon started on fringe internet site 4chan, in which a poster calling themselves Q left messages claiming to be always a senior federal official and purporting to reveal a ‘deep state’ cabal intent on lowering Donald Trump. Q grew out of the discredited Pizzagate conspiracy that top Democrats were involved in pedophilia and cannibalism from the basement of a Washington D.C. restaurant, but quickly acquired steam with ‘Q’ leaving ‘clues’ and claims that Trump would bring down the deep state. Whenever the conspiracies result in not be true, followers rationalize that the inaccuracies are part of Q’s larger plan.
Who is Q?: There may possibly now be multiple people posing as Q on the anonymous 4chan boards
A QAnon believer blocked the bridge near Hoover Dam with a homemade armored tank in the name of the movement, and later pleaded guilty to terrorism
Hoover Dam: In June 2019, 32-year-old Matthew Wright, a QAnon supporter, blocked the bridge near Hoover Dam in Arizona with a homemade armored vehicle in a 90-minute stand-off. He pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and has written two letters to Donald Trump from jail, including the sign-off, which has end up being the QAnon motto: “For where we go one, we go all.”
Michael Flynn: Trump’s former national security adviser became a martyr figure for QAnon believers after that he took a plea deal from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, admitting he lied about his Russia contacts. QAnon conspiracy have spun Flynn pleading guilty into him being a persecuted victim of the deep state – and some even claim he could be ‘Q.’
Many believers put three star emojis close to their Twitter handles. But the retired three-star general has denounced any connections to the group and pulled out of playing an event after finding out it had been hosted with a QAnon believer.
QAnon believers make former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn out to be a martyr after having a plea handle Robert Mueller
QAnon Political Candidates: Jo Rae Perkins, 64, won the Republican primary in Oregon in May to run for a Senate seat against incumbent Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley. “I stand with Q and the team,” she said when asked about her interest in the group. She insisted she goes to QAnon message boards as a “source of information” and claims media focuses too much on the group. Perkins won 49 percent of the vote against three other Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene came in first place in the Republican primary in a deep-red Georgia district, and certainly will enter an August runoff. She has admitted to believing in a number of QAnon conspiracy theories.
Advertisement