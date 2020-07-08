Man plunges four storeys after being chased off a roof by a baboon in Kenya

A man in Kenya suffered devastating injuries after plunging four storeys when he was chased off a roof by an enraged baboon.

Shocking footage appeared online which will show minibus taxi driver Dickson Maina dressed in a red t-shirt as that he scales along side it of a building in Nairobi.

He pulls himself nearer to the ledge and is all about to haul himself up and onto the corrugated iron roof when the baboon turns around and notices him.

The animal suddenly charges towards Maina and reaches its arm out towards him.

Maina is seen scaling the four-storey building (top left) since the baboon turns around and notices him approaching. The animal charges towards him and reaches its arm towards Maina (top), who’s startled by the baboon’s appearance

The action startles Maina, causing him to reduce his grip from the building’s ledge.

At this point that he plunges four storeys to the floor below as terrified onlookers scream in terror.

The video shows Maina slumped in a heap on the floor after his fall, clutching his face in agony.

He struggles to operate and stumbles to his feet since the baboon struts around on the roof above him.

Maina told local news outlets that he was only wanting to scale the building after he heard people screaming when they spotted the animal.

The baboon peers below and watches as Maina slips and plunges to the floor, suffering severe injuries

Maina is pictured slumped on to the floor after his fall (left) before that he staggers to his feet and stumbles away (right)

The baboon continues to prowl around on the corrugated iron roof after causing Maina to fall to the ground

Minibus taxi driver Maina, above, said that he sliced his finger on the broken roof and broke his arm in the fall, as well as enduring injuries to his face

He said that he tried to climb the building in a bid to chase the baboon away before it charged towards him.

Maina told local news web sites he sliced his finger on the iron roof, broke his arm and suffered injuries to his face when he hit the floor.

He said that onlookers crowd stumbled on his rescue and helped rush him to hospital where that he was treated for his injuries.

Maina is expected to make a full recovery, but may attempt to seek compensation while that he waits for his hand to heal, Kenya news site Kuko reported.