Man pictured urinating on PC Keith Palmer memorial during far right protest in London

Police are investigating a “disgusting and abhorrent image” of a man urinating on a memorial to PC Keith Palmer during far-right protests in Westminster.

Home secretary Priti Patel has condemned the “desecration” of a plaque dedicated to the officer, who was stabbed to death in the 2017 terror attack outside parliament.

The man pictured urinating on the memorial was reported to be taking part in Saturday’s far right protests.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid said: “We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC Palmer. I feel for PC Palmer‘s family, friends, and colleagues.

“We have immediately launched an investigation, and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action.”

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/50 13 June 2020 Protesters confront police in Whitehall near Parliament Square, during a protest by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance PA 2/50 12 June 2020 A Black Lives Matter supporter sings to crowds who marched with her in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square in London. The death of an African American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 3/50 11 June 2020 Scouts show their support at the Lord Baden-Powell statue in Poole. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is to be placed in “safe storage” following concerns about his racial views Getty 4/50 10 June 2020 Social distancing markers around the penguin enclosure at London Zoo. Staff have been preparing and are now ready for reopening next week with new signage, one-way trails for visitors to follow, and extra handwashing and sanitiser stations in place PA 5/50 9 June 2020 Protestors hold placards and shout slogans during during a protest called by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign calling for the removal of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes outside Oriel College, at the University of Oxford AFP via Getty 6/50 8 June 2020 Hermione Wilson helps to install a new artwork at Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, created as a tribute to the NHS titled “A Thousand Thank Yous” originally devised by the late Allan Kaprow which consists of colourful painted messages on cardboard and has been directed remotely by London-based artist Peter Liversidge PA 7/50 7 June 2020 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol SWNS 8/50 6 June 2020 Children pose for their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 9/50 5 June 2020 Protesters kneel in Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 10/50 4 June 2020 Protestors march from Windsor Castle in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Getty 11/50 3 June 2020 People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis Reuters 12/50 2 June 2020 Street artist Nath Murdoch touches up his anti-racism mural in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PA 13/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of people and traffic on adjacent roads as it reopened after the lockdown. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone Getty 14/50 31 May 2020 A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 15/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are able to cross an ancient packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water levels have dropped signifcantly to reveal this monument of the pas UK 16/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis player Maia Lumsden in action at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet family and friends outdoors and play sports such as golf and tennis again as the country is moving into phase one of the Scottish Government’s plan for gradually lifting lockdown PA 17/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 18/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 19/50 26 May 2020 Members of the public relax on the beach at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 20/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP 21/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Why are you above the law?’ outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling across the country Reuters 22/50 23 May 2020 People take a walk near Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 23/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton beach Reuters 24/50 21 May 2020 Cafe owner Francini Osorio serves customers in a trial phase during the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has installed an air purifier and 35 clear shower curtains, which will divide customers and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, ready for the re-opening of his business as lockdown restrictions are eased PA 25/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year PA 26/50 19 May 2020 A dog jumps into the water as families relax at a Lido in London AP 27/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 28/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA 29/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 30/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 31/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 32/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 33/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 34/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 35/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 36/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 37/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 38/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 39/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 40/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS 41/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 42/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters 43/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 44/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA 45/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 46/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 47/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 48/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA 49/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters 50/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters

1/50 13 June 2020 Protesters confront police in Whitehall near Parliament Square, during a protest by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance PA 2/50 12 June 2020 A Black Lives Matter supporter sings to crowds who marched with her in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square in London. The death of an African American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 3/50 11 June 2020 Scouts show their support at the Lord Baden-Powell statue in Poole. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is to be placed in “safe storage” following concerns about his racial views Getty 4/50 10 June 2020 Social distancing markers around the penguin enclosure at London Zoo. Staff have been preparing and are now ready for reopening next week with new signage, one-way trails for visitors to follow, and extra handwashing and sanitiser stations in place PA

5/50 9 June 2020 Protestors hold placards and shout slogans during during a protest called by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign calling for the removal of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes outside Oriel College, at the University of Oxford AFP via Getty 6/50 8 June 2020 Hermione Wilson helps to install a new artwork at Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, created as a tribute to the NHS titled “A Thousand Thank Yous” originally devised by the late Allan Kaprow which consists of colourful painted messages on cardboard and has been directed remotely by London-based artist Peter Liversidge PA 7/50 7 June 2020 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol SWNS 8/50 6 June 2020 Children pose for their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty

9/50 5 June 2020 Protesters kneel in Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world Getty 10/50 4 June 2020 Protestors march from Windsor Castle in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Getty 11/50 3 June 2020 People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis Reuters 12/50 2 June 2020 Street artist Nath Murdoch touches up his anti-racism mural in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PA

13/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of people and traffic on adjacent roads as it reopened after the lockdown. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone Getty 14/50 31 May 2020 A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 15/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are able to cross an ancient packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water levels have dropped signifcantly to reveal this monument of the pas UK 16/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis player Maia Lumsden in action at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet family and friends outdoors and play sports such as golf and tennis again as the country is moving into phase one of the Scottish Government’s plan for gradually lifting lockdown PA

17/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 18/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 19/50 26 May 2020 Members of the public relax on the beach at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 20/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP

21/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Why are you above the law?’ outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling across the country Reuters 22/50 23 May 2020 People take a walk near Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 23/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton beach Reuters 24/50 21 May 2020 Cafe owner Francini Osorio serves customers in a trial phase during the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has installed an air purifier and 35 clear shower curtains, which will divide customers and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, ready for the re-opening of his business as lockdown restrictions are eased PA

25/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year PA 26/50 19 May 2020 A dog jumps into the water as families relax at a Lido in London AP 27/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 28/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA

29/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 30/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 31/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 32/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters

33/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 34/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 35/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 36/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty

37/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 38/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 39/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 40/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS

41/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 42/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters 43/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 44/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA

45/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 46/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 47/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 48/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA

49/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters 50/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters

Palmer was one of five people murdered by terrorist Khalid Masood in a car and knife attack outside the Palace of Westminster.

When the plaque to PC Palmer was installed, then Speaker of the House John Bercow said it would serve as “a lasting tribute to his dedication and his courage” and ensure visitors would “never forget the sacrifice and heroism of this brave British police officer”.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP, who gave first aid to the dying police officer following attack, responded on Twitter to picture of the man urinating on the memorial.

“Absolute shame on this man,” he wrote. “Of all the images to emerge over these few testing days I find this one of most abhorrent. Please help identify him.”

Watch more

Ms Patel branded the act as “appalling and shameful”, and likened the protesters’ behaviour as “extreme thuggery”.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

She said: “We have seen a small minority behave in extreme thuggery and violent behaviour today.

“That is simply unacceptable and the individuals that are basically putting the safety of our police officers and the safety of the public at risk will expect to face the full force of the law.

“We have seen some shameful scenes today, including the desecration of PC Keith Palmer‘s memorial in Parliament, in Westminster Square, and quite frankly that is shameful, that is absolutely appalling and shameful.”

Far-right groups had descended on London claiming they wanted to “defend” memorials from Black Lives Matter protesters after a statue of Winston Churchill was daubed with graffiti last week.

The chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation called for the man pictured urinating by the memorial should be jailed.

Ken Marsh said: ”How can a human being behave like that? I don’t get it, it’s beyond belief.

“A faction of people today [Saturday] only had one intention – to be violent and unlawful, they didn’t come here to protect the statues, it’s just disorder and unruliness.

“I suggest serious custodial sentences in relation to assaults on police and others, criminal damage and urinating next to the memorial of heroes.”

Additional reporting by PA