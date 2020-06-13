Man pictured urinating on PC Keith Palmer memorial during far right protest in London

Police are investigating a “disgusting and abhorrent image” of a man urinating on a memorial to PC Keith Palmer during far-right protests in Westminster.
Home secretary Priti Patel has condemned the “desecration” of a plaque dedicated to the officer, who was stabbed to death in the 2017 terror attack outside parliament.
The man pictured urinating on the memorial was reported to be taking part in Saturday’s far right protests.
Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid said: “We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC
Palmer. I feel for PC Palmer‘s family, friends, and colleagues.
“We have immediately launched an investigation, and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action.”
Palmer was one of five people murdered by terrorist Khalid Masood in a car and knife attack outside the Palace of Westminster.
When the plaque to PC Palmer was installed, then Speaker of the House John Bercow said it would serve as “a lasting tribute to his dedication and his courage” and ensure visitors would “never forget the sacrifice and heroism of this brave British police officer”.
Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP, who gave first aid to the dying police officer following attack, responded on Twitter to picture of the man urinating on the memorial.
“Absolute shame on this man,” he wrote. “Of all the images to emerge over these few testing days I find this one of most abhorrent. Please help identify him.”
Ms Patel branded the act as “appalling and shameful”, and likened the protesters’ behaviour as “extreme thuggery”.
She said: “We have seen a small minority behave in extreme thuggery and violent behaviour today.
“That is simply unacceptable and the individuals that are basically putting the safety of our police officers and the safety of the public at risk will expect to face the full force of the law.
“We have seen some shameful scenes today, including the desecration of PC Keith
Palmer‘s memorial in Parliament, in Westminster Square, and quite frankly that is shameful, that is absolutely appalling and shameful.”
Far-right groups had descended on London claiming they wanted to “defend” memorials from Black Lives Matter protesters after a statue of Winston Churchill was daubed with graffiti last week.
The chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation called for the man pictured urinating by the memorial should be jailed.
Ken Marsh said: ”How can a human being behave like that? I don’t get it, it’s beyond belief.
“A faction of people today [Saturday] only had one intention – to be violent and unlawful, they didn’t come here to protect the statues, it’s just disorder and unruliness.
“I suggest serious custodial sentences in relation to assaults on police and others, criminal damage and urinating next to the memorial of heroes.”
Additional reporting by PA