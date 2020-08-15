Man pepper sprays Madison bus driver after arguing about entry door, police say | Crime

Madison police are trying to find a man who police stated pepper sprayed a Madison Metro Transit bus driver after arguing with the driver about not being enabled to get in through the front bus door Thursday night.

The man was distressed that the bus driver let another man in a wheelchair board the bus through the front door around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Commercial Ave.,Lt Kipp Hartman stated in a declaration.

Metro Transit has made several operational changes to make riding more secure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, consisting of needing riders to board and exit utilizing the rear doors unless they require to utilize the ramp at the front.

After the man in the wheelchair boarded utilizing the ramp, the other rider grumbled and pepper sprayed the bus driver in the face two times, and after that left, Hartman stated.

The foe was Black, around age 50, and was using a beige coat, white t-shirt and brown shorts, Hartman stated.

