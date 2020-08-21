Man nearly loses arm in gator attack on Lake Jesup

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was alligator hunting Thursday on Lake Jesup was bitten by a gator and suffered a severe arm injury, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

The man was on the water hunting around 6 p.m. near Lake Street when the gator latched onto his arm, causing it to nearly be amputated.

The victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert patient, but injuries are not life-threatening, officials said. His name has not been released.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a trap has been set for the alligator.

Alligator hunting season in Florida began Aug. 15 and runs until Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, a woman boogie boarding Thursday at New Smyrna Beach was bitten on her leg by a shark and again on her ankle after she kicked the shark. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

