Man Jumps in Zoo Bear Enclosure, Tries Drowning Animal

@wnukers/@Based mostlyPoland

A person who was allegedly drunk broke right into a bear exhibit at a zoo in Poland and tried to drown the large beast in entrance of tons of horrified onlookers … and it is all on video.

The wild scene went down on the Warsaw Zoo, the place a 23-year-old man was filmed attempting to shove the bear’s head underwater as they struggled in the enclosure’s moat.

The insane video picks up with the person contained in the exhibit, and the bear costs on the man, who jumps into the water. The bear finally makes its means into the moat as effectively, after which all hell breaks unfastened.

You see the man shoving the bear’s head underwater with each palms, placing all his weight on the captive animal as he tries to maintain the bear submerged. After a battle, the bear appears to surrender and the man lets go and climbs out of the water.

It’s kinda unhappy … the zoo says the bear, Sabina, is an aged animal who was rescued from a circus, and it is not the primary time she’s been attacked. The zoo additionally says the bear was not bodily harm, however was mentally burdened and nervously growled in the water till zookeepers arrived.