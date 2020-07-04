Man is kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight to Florida for refusing to wear a face mask

A disgruntled passenger was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight heading to Florida from New York City for refusing to wear a face mask, authorities said.

On Friday, a tense standoff between an unidentified man and a Port Authority police officer led to an arrest at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

Flight attendants alleged that the man had been disruptive and authorities were called to intervene.

Footage shows the man already seated on his flight to Fort Lauderdale while he argues with a police officer over face coverings.

Face masks on flights are becoming commonplace in America because the coronavirus pandemic continues with significant spikes in the southern US.

‘The whole plane is a witness. I didn’t do anything!’ the man says to the Port Authority officer. ‘Tell me why I’m perhaps not flying.’

An unidentified man (left) on a Spirit Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was kicked off his flight on Friday for not wearing a face mask

Although a lot of the officer’s speech is muffled by his face mask, he is able to be heard telling the person that he is being asked to put a mask on.

The man is accused of getting ‘in someone’s face a small bit,’ but he vehemently denies it.

‘Did I enter anybody’s face? I didn’t get in nobody’s face,’ the man says. ‘I’ve been sitting here waiting for you to come.’

As both men carry on to argue, the man reveals that he is traveling to see his father who had a stroke.

The man (left) argued with a Port Authority police (right) he was traveling to see his sick father in Florida and may remain on the flight

‘I’m asking, what do you want me to do?’ the officer asks.

‘I’d like to remain on the flight,’ the person replies.

The officer tells the person ‘I can’t force them to enable you to stay on the flight’ and continues to ask that the man either mask up or be removed.

Meanwhile, a few passengers watching the exchange intervene on the man’s behalf and demand that he stay on the flight.

‘Let this man fly. Why can’t he go homeward?’ one passenger says.

The video ends with the person refusing to leave the flight, but additional footage appears to show the person being arrested by Port Authority officers.

Cell phone footage appeared to show the man (center) being arrested by Port Authority officers after being removed from the flight

Spirit Airlines released a statement following the incident was shared to social media and began attracting attention.

‘Spirit Airlines asked police to intervene after a man boarded flight NK197 from LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, took off his face covering and refused to put it right back on,’ the statement read.

‘Ultimately, the person chose to deplane by himself instead of risking legal consequences.

‘Spirit will always err privately of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our Guests. Wearing a face covering is simple, it’s easy, and it’s critical to Spirit and the airline industry as a whole.’

Spirit Airlines, and several other airlines, now require airline travel passengers to wear face masks or coverings all through flights

Spirit Airlines, like other major air companies, updated their safety requirements for airline travel passengers in May due to a virus which has nearly shuttered the industry.

‘All guests will be required to wear appropriate masks or face coverings within the nose and mouth to better align with the CDC tips about cloth face coverings in public settings,’ the business said in a news release.

Spirit Airlines also implemented high-level fogging treatments to deep clean planes and high-efficiency particulate air filters.

The increased exposure of clean aircrafts came as several surges in coronavirus cases hit several states the South, including Florida.

In June, infections in Florida rose by 168 % or more than 95,000 new cases. The % of tests coming back positive has skyrocketed to 15 % from four percent at the end of May.

This implies that Florida, home to 21 million people, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of these outbreaks.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo named Florida among 16 states where residents will be asked to self quarantine when they travel to the Big Apple.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or more positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

‘As an ever-increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,’ Cuomo said in a statement.

In an attempt to keep a count of who is traveling to New York from those states, the state’s Department of Health is asking airlines to distribute a questionnaire to passengers after they board their flights.