Man is charged over stabbing of two paramedics who were knifed in the chest in Wolverhampton

A man has been charged with stabbing two parademics on a call-out to his home in the West Midlands.

Martyn Smith faces two counts of wounding in the attack in Wolverhampton on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

Mother-of-three Deena Evans, 39, and colleague Mike Hipgrave had been giving an answer to reports of concern for a man’s safety at around midday when they entered the home.

Witnesses said they soon a short while later they heard ‘a blood-curdling scream’, with Mr Hipgrave staggering out of the house yelling: ‘Help, help, we’ve both been stabbed’ while dragging Mrs Evans to safety.

