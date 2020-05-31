Man injured in ‘unprovoked’ axe attack

A bicycle owner has suffered cuts to his head and physique after he was attacked by a person wielding an axe in Nottinghamshire in what police have known as an “unprovoked attack”.

The sufferer had been biking in the Bestwood Lodge Drive space with two different cyclists when “a man holding an axe approached him”, and struck him in the top, shoulder and again, stated Nottinghamshire Police.

The offender, who police described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, “wearing a red top and black shorts”, fled the scene after finishing up the attack.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

The sufferer was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre on the University of Nottingham for remedy. His accidents should not regarded as life-altering.

Detective Sergeant David Prest, who’s main the investigation, stated: “This should have been an extremely scary and traumatic expertise and we’re eager to resolve this incident as shortly as potential.





“We were quickly on the scene and had police dogs searching and the force’s drone up in the air last night to help with the investigation, but we couldn’t find anyone which matched the description.”

Police are appealing for anybody who could have info or who noticed something suspicious in the Bestwood Lodge Drive space at round 8.40pm to return ahead.

“We have officers on patrol in the area this morning and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, talking to local residents and offering reassurance,” Detective Prest added.