Man in Walmart gives customers hugs and tells them they now have Covid-19

The cops department in Massachusetts stated the occurrence occurred at a Walmart on August 15 around 7:10 p.m.

The suspect, whom the victim had actually never ever seen prior to, took a product out of his hand and then provided him a hug.

“Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid,” the suspect stated prior to chuckling and leaving, according to the Springfield Police Department

The victim is a cancer survivor, the cops department stated, including that the suspect did the very same thing to a number of other customers .