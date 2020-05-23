Man in his 60s dies of coronavirus taking the national death toll to 102 

A man in his 60 s has actually come to be the 19 th individual to die of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national death toll to102

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen validated on Saturday that one more man had actually shed his life to the illness in the state, which has actually had 1,602 instances of COVID-19

‘Our acknowledgements are with the friends and family of he or she,’ she stated.

Authorities have not disclosed just how the man gotten the infection, pointing out his household’s ask for personal privacy.

Victoria taped 10 brand-new COVID-19 instances because Friday, taking the complete number in the state to 1,602

Nine clients are presently in health center, consisting of 3 in extensive treatment.

None of the brand-new instances are connected to episodes at Cedar Meats or Fawkner McDonalds, however examinations are still underway.

Given the area transmissions, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton stated any individual with also light signs ought to obtain examined for coronavirus.

‘The a lot more examinations we do, the a lot more information we have around the frequency of coronavirus in the area,’ he stated.

The state is beginning to open back up once again, with institutions to re-open for Prep to Year 2 as well as Year 11 as well as 12 trainees from Tuesday.

Final year trainees have actually been assured that last tests will certainly end this year as well as prepare for 2021 can continue as prepared.

The Victorian federal government on Friday validated that Victorian Certificate of Education tests would certainly wrap up by very early December, just 2 weeks behind the pre-pandemic day.

