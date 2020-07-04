Man in his 20s is shot dead at point-blank range on London street

A man in his 20s was blasted at point-blank range in Islington, north London this afternoon.

The victim was shot at 3.20pm and died at the scene.

According to Scotland Yard: ‘Officers attended with LAS and found a person, believed to be aged in his early 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed on Roman Way, Islington at 3.20pm today

Police and paramedics battled to save the man’s life who was declared dead at the scene

‘Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Next of kin have already been informed.’

The investigation is being led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide).

A full forensic examination is happening at the scene looking for evidence while officers are canvassing the location looking for witnesses.

Nobody has been arrested yet in experience of the investigation.

Police are especially keen to speak to anyone and also require been driving along Roman Way around 3.20pm and have dash cam footage.

Scotland Yard said: ‘The public have an enormous role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We have to hear from anyone who has information regarding this crime, or about somebody they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.

‘If you don’t want to talk with the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 % anonymous, they never ask your name and they can not trace your call, your IP address or device you employ.’