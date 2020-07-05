Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from coronavirus in Florida

The photo, captured by Associated Press photographer Suzanne Plunkett, ran in magazines and newspapers all over the world. Cooper stumbled across the photo of himself in an issue of Time magazine.

“He didn’t even know the photograph was taken,” Janet Rashes, Cooper’s partner for 33 years, told The Palm Beach Post. “All of a sudden, he’s looking in Time magazine one day and he sees himself and says, ‘Oh my god. That’s me.’ He was amazed. Couldn’t believe it.”

The Palm Beach Post ran a profile on Cooper as part of its memorial series, “The Ones We Lost,” after learning he previously passed away on March 28 due to coronavirus. Cooper, who was simply 78, lived part-time in the Delray Beach area.

On 9/11, Cooper was headed to the World Trade Center to provide some files, arriving shortly after the planes had already struck. As he approached, a police told him, “You have to run.”

Moments later, the tower collapsed, kicking up a cloud of dust and debris which can be seen in the background of the photo. Cooper fled to a nearby subway station.

Susan Gould, a longtime friend of Copper, said he shrank a copy of the photo, laminated it, and kept it in his wallet.

Last year, Cooper fell and suffered from related medical issues, eventually needing brain surgery in October. He spent more than 8 weeks hospitalized or in rehabilitation afterward.

When that he took up residence in a condo west of Delray Beach, he started initially to suffer from coronavirus symptoms, but was instead identified as having chronic obstructive pulmonary illness.

“At that point, the coronavirus was being spoken of, but the people at the hospital weren’t wearing masks,” Rashes said. ″(Paramedics) picked him up on March 23. That’s the last time I saw him.”

He died five days later.

Cooper’s profile can be read in complete the Palm Beach Post website.