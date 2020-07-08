Man in custody after toddler beaten to death in Bronzeville: police

CHICAGO — A man was taken in to custody after a 23-month-old boy was killed after being beaten, according to Chicago police.

The child was punched multiple times in the face by way of a male relative in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where that he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was taken in to custody at the scene.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Check right back for details.