Man in a canoe rescues woman on a mission

Kindness comes in the middle of a New Orleans flood

NEW ORLEANS – When the weather gets bad, it’s good go know a guy with a canoe.

A guy like Dan Crowley who found the rescue of a lady that he never knew until his street flooded.

The lady that he lifted up into his lift of a boat he now knows is Natausha Gaudin.

In water that has been knee deep, Natausha was walking, attempting to walk to the get an important paper notarized at the home of a lawyer, a neighbor of Dan’s.

Dan gave Natausha a boat ride to her destination.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says stormy weather could be the worst.

Until the most effective comes along in a canoe.