‘Man, I had fun’: Abraham Ancer makes early move at East Lake with opening 64

ATLANTA– Abraham Ancer’s very first journey to the Tour Championship in 2015 was quite a discovering experience, and the lessons worked out beyond the eccentric twists and turns of East Lake.

But possibly the most crucial thing he found in 2019 is that, with the stroke-based scoring that’s now utilized at the PGA Tour’s season ending, a quick start is important. He provided on Friday.

“Man, I had fun. It was very solid,” he stated following his bogey-free64 “I struggled a little bit the last two tournaments off the tee, which I normally feel very comfortable. Figured out what I was doing, and I hit it great today.”

Thanks to a 25-footer for eagleat No 18 Ancer published the round of the day and moved from 22nd location and 1 under to begin the occasion into a tie for 5th location and 4 shots off the lead.

“I just picture myself like if this was a five-day event and I shot 1 under yesterday; I just have to make up some ground,” he stated. “It’s not a course that you’re going to be able to shoot 10 under or 8 under every day, so good, solid rounds can really, really make some moves.”

Last year,Ancer started the ending at 4 under (10th location) and opened with an even-par 72 on his method …