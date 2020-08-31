Man hit by gunfire inside home

A household awakens to a barrage of bullets striking a dad in his sleep Sunday.This comes as Omaha handle it’s greatest variety of shots fired employ a years.”It sounded like thunder. Like, boom, boom, boom,” Cristian Roman, the victim’s stepson stated.Bullet holes pierced their home and numerous vehicle windows near 26th and Drexel streets.”The one that hit Felipe while he was sleeping is right there. His bed is right there,” Roman said.That bullet hit 33-year-old Felipe Moreno Lopez in the forehead and woke the entire family up at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Roman said.“He’s in the bathroom holding something to his head and he’s pouring out blood from his face and his whole shirt is covered in blood,” Roman said. “Once I looked at him I was like, ‘You’re shot, man!’” They called 911. Roman stated the household feels targeted however do not understand why.”It’s people who die all the time, just wrong place, wrong time, like us, you know somebody could have died,” Roman said.He said his mom was sleeping next to Moreno Lopez and an 8-year-old and 5-year-old were feet away.”There’s 4 kids that live here and they’re all distressed about this. Like they simply keep discussing this, which’s not something they must be believing, that’s something that’s going to stick to them for …

Source link