Man helps save 3-year-old drowning at apartment pool

A 3-year-old boy is safe thanks to the quick thinking about a man at a pool.Garrett Sheppard said that he spent Sunday at a swimming pool in his metro apartment complex if the child started to drown.“There was screaming and yelling,” Sheppard said. “I turned my head and one of the adults had the kid and was pulling him out of the water.”Sheppard said he made his way across the pool, climbed from the water and started CPR.“I have never seen so much water come out of a person,” that he said. “It was actually really, really scary.”Janna Day, with UnityPoint Health, said small children should wear life jackets at pools and be no further than an arm’s length away from the parent or caregiver.According to Day, tragedy can strike in a minute and is usually hard to acknowledge.“Everybody thinks drowning is loud and there is a lot of splashing, and you think it is what you see in the movies,” Day said. “It is not. Drowning is actually quiet.”Sheppard said the child’s family thanked him and said, “I never thought someone like you would help someone like me.”Sheppard is white and the child that he helped save is Black. He said color would not stop him from doing what he is able to to help.“Don’t believe in that,” Sheppard said. “We are all Americans. We are all here together. There has to be a lot of love.”The boy’s family told KCCI Wednesday that the 3-year-old spent Sunday night in a medical facility but is performing fine.Sheppard said that he was only 5 years of age and struggling to help his sister when she drowned at a pool years back.He was happy that he was there Sunday and trained in CPR by the Des Moines YMCA.

