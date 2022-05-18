"Man has gotten worse." The police detained Sharmazanov and the RPA protesters | Morning

This morning, within the framework of the acts of disobedience, the RPA members, led by Eduard Sharmazanov, were marching along Mashtots Avenue. They carried out awareness actions, saying, “We took to the streets for the sake of Artsakh and Armenia, we do not want the Turks to rule here.”

The drivers greeted the RPA members with signals. The demonstrators closed Koryun Street for a short time, and other citizens joined them. Then, at the intersection of Isahakyan and Teryan streets, when the RPA members closed the street, the police started shouting and urging them to open it. Sharmazanov wanted 2 minutes, the red berets started working. The police grabbed Sharmazanov by the back and he complained, “We are coming, again, wait.” Sharmazanov voluntarily boarded a police bus accompanied by two police officers, holding the other protesters by the legs and arms of four people and forcibly arresting them.

A demonstrator was shouting. “Man has gotten worse.” The police urged to write a report already in the department.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN