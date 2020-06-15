Man given 14-day jail sentence for urinating near PC Keith Palmer plaque | London

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for outraging public decency after urinating near the memorial to a murdered police officer outside parliament.

Andrew Banks, of Stansted, Essex, was photographed on Saturday morning relieving himself near a plaque erected in memory of PC Keith Palmer throughout demonstrations in Parliament Square by football supporters and rightwing activists who claimed they were defending statues from Black Lives Matters demonstrators.

A court artist’s sketch of Andrew Banks at Westminster magistrates court. Photograph: Elizabeth Cook/PA

He handed himself directly into police on Sunday and apologised for his behaviour. Westminster magistrates court was told that he was not conscious of the memorial’s presence or its significance. He said he had drunk 16 pints during Friday night.

Sentencing him, the main magistrate, Emma Arbuthnot, said: “I accept that you are remorseful. You have explained you had been so drunk you failed to know where you had been urinating. You explained that you had had 16 pints. You explained that you were with a small grouping of football supporters who came up to Westminster to protect monuments.

“The irony is that instead of protecting the monuments, you very nearly finished up urinating on a single. The harm caused may be the upset and shock felt by members of the general public who saw the pictures that generated a strong sense of revulsion.”

Arbuthnot said a residential area sentence wouldn’t be commensurate with the harm caused. She sentenced Banks to 14 days in jail, of which he can serve half if that he shows good behaviour. She also fined him £128 and ordered him to pay for £85 in costs.

Banks appeared behind the glass security dock in Westminster magistrates court wearing a white T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms. He pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by relieving himself next to the memorial to PC Keith Palmer.

Michael Mallon, prosecuting, said that Banks had not been spotted by police through the demonstration when he slipped through a barrier and urinated on the perimeter wall of parliament beside the plaque at 10.59am on Saturday morning.

“Several rightwing and associated groups were in Parliament Square that day,” Mallon said. “Someone took a picture and that picture circulated on social media. The MP Tobias Ellwood [who attempted to save PC Palmer’s life in 2017 also tweeted it] saying this is abhorrent.”

After returning home, Banks was faced with his father. Banks admitted he was the man in the picture and said that he failed to know what the memorial was for until his father explained it. The family then called the police.

Mallon added: “Banks was with some football lads. He is a Tottenham Hotspur supporter. He had been out drinking all night and had consumed 16 pints overnight and that morning. He could not find a toilet. All the shops and bars were closed. He said he was very remorseful.”

The court was told that in terms of sentencing precedents the sole comparable recent case involved a woman called Kelly Martin who was jailed for seven months for deliberately urinating on a public war memorial in 2016.

Stuart Harris, the solicitor representing Banks, said that his client “apologised for what has rightly been described as abhorrent behaviour”.

He added: “[Banks] simply failed to know what that he was urinating on. He has never experienced trouble before. He says he has been battling with alcohol after a 10-year relationship stumbled on an end. He was struggling with mental health problems.”

Banks has no previous convictions.

Palmer, 48, was killed while on duty within a terrorist attack near parliament in March 2017.