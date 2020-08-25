Man found dead inside vehicle parked in middle of street | News

ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are attempting to find out what took place after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the middle of the street early Tuesday early morning.

According to APD, an officer saw the vehicle parked in the middle of the street and at first didn’t see anybodyinside He then examined the back location of the vehicle and found the man’s body.

Police state the man had actually been dead for rather a long time. They’re evaluating security video footage and no witnesses have actually stepped forward.

The victim has actually not been recognized and there’s no word on suspects. It is uncertain who owns the vehicle where the man’s body was found.

If you have any details, you’re asked to call Atlanta Police.