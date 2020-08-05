Man found dead in Wolfeboro cemetery remembered as kind, generous | Local News

WOLFEBORO– Family and buddies of William Murray stated on Monday that the “Billy” they keep in mind was a kind and mild man, somebody who strove and took great care of those around him, till an issue with discomfort management robbed him of his spirit.
The body of William Murray, 52, most just recently of Meredith, was found by authorities in Pine Hill Cemetery on the early morning of Monday, July27 The workplace of the attorney general of the United States is dealing with the death as suspicious.
Michele Murray stated she had actually understood Murray for the majority of her life. The 2 satisfied when she was 15 years of ages. In subsequent years, they began dating, got wed, and had a child, Jake.
“He was the best dad ever, you can’t get any better, really,” Michele stated. “That, to me, was the most important.”
She stated he appeared like “a big, burly guy,” however that “anybody who knew him knew he was just the most lovable guy.” He was a natural guitarist who would play whenever he got together with friend or family, and even taught a few of his nieces and nephews, who loved him, she stated, how to play.
Murray ended up being like a huge bro to Nicole MacArthur, Michele’s more youthful sis. They shared a love of …