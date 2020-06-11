Man Files George Floyd Trademark for TV and Movies

Exclusive

George Floyd‘s name could be worth a lot of money in the entertainment business … and now one man is looking to secure the rights to his name for movies and TV shows.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a guy named Munemo Mushonga filed a trademark application to make use of the name George Floyd in the “production and distribution of television shows and movies.”

It seems Mushonga is seeking to capitalize on the Black Lives Matter movement that sprouted up in the wake of Floyd’s killing, because he’s no known connection to George’s family and wouldn’t inform us his grand plans.

Mushonga was mum once we asked him what that he hoped to get from the trademark, if approved, and refused to divulge why he filed the application or the inspiration behind it.

The guy might be facing an uphill battle in his quest to lock up the rights to George Floyd’s name … the United States Patent and Trademark Office generally does not allow trademarks for people’s names unless certain conditions are met, such as obtaining the consent of the person, the name being very unique, or the name being part of a unique and more popular brand.