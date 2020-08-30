Man fatally shot in Portland as protesters clash with counterprotesters

A man was fatally shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement the fatal attack took place about 8:46 p.m. and that officers nearby heard the gunfire.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed medics, police and other authorities surrounding a victim with a wound to his chest. Other video, with explicit language, captured the sound of gunfire.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

It was unclear if the violence was connected to the protests.

The shooting came as critics of police continue to take to the streets of Portland following the in-custody death May 25 of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Saturday, Trump supporters joined the fray.

Video from downtown Portland near the Justice Center showed lifted four-wheel-drive trucks driving through intersections filled with protesters.

It was not immediately clear whether the differing political views had anything to do with the shooting.

Earlier in the evening, Portland police tweeted: “There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.”

On Tuesday, a teen suspect with an assault weapon opened fire during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaving two people dead. The demonstration was a response to the…