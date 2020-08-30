Man fatally shot in Portland as protesters clash with counterprotesters

A man was fatally shot in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night as fans of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed, cops stated.

The Portland Police Bureau stated in a declaration the deadly attack occurred about 8:46 p.m. which officers neighboring heard the shooting.

Multiple videos published to social networks revealed medics, cops and other authorities surrounding a victim with an injury to his chest. Other video, with specific language, recorded the noise of shooting.

It was uncertain if the violence was linked to the demonstrations.

The shooting came as critics of cops continue to require to the streets of Portland following the in- custody death May 25 ofGeorge Floyd in Minneapolis On Saturday, Trump supporters joined the fray.

Video from downtown Portland near the Justice Center revealed raised four-wheel-drive trucks driving through intersections filled with protesters.

It was not right away clear whether the varying political views had anything to do with the shooting.

Earlier in the night, Portland cops tweeted: “There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.”

On Tuesday, a teen suspect with an assault weapon opened fire throughout a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaving 2 individuals dead. The presentation was a reaction to the …