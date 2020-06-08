Man drives car into Seattle protest crowd and shoots demonstrator | US news

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he found a stop, based on police and eyewitness video.

Seattle police said firefighters took the man who was simply shot to the hospital and that he was in stable condition. No one else was injured, the police said.

The suspect was seen in the video exiting his car as protesters started to surround it at about 8.30pm local time near the Seattle police department’s east precinct. He brandished what were a gun, dashed through the crowd and turned himself to police.

The incident was as opposed to the mostly peaceful week-end protests sparked by the death of George Floyd last month while in Minneapolis police custody.

The injured protester, named as Daniel, 26, lifted his fist in the air as medics walked him off the scene. He said he’d punched the person in the car so that they can disarm him after that he drove into the crowd of demonstrators.

“I see a car run down [the street] … I catch him. I punch him in the face. I hear the gunshot stop in my arm – and I move right over time,” that he said. “My whole thing was to protect those people.”

Alex Garland

(@AGarlandPhoto) Story unclear at the moment but young man shot on 11th and Pine. Daniel, 26, wanted to tell his story. With assistance from other medics I got a tourniquet on his arm. Street medics were at that moment with gauze and pressure. He walked off the scene. pic.twitter.com/g9Ism58YkF



Streets in countless cities and towns across America filled up with demonstrators again on Sunday as largely peaceful protests over systemic racism and police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, headed towards a third week.

Rallies swelled as some cities lifted the evening curfews and withdrew national guard support, and protesters claimed a landmark victory as a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis city council pledged to dismantle the city’s troubled police.

The scenes were markedly not the same as the previous week-end, which saw police beating back protesters with teargas and batons, and a non-violent gathering in a Washington DC park on Monday forcibly cleared in military-style assault ahead of a photo opportunity for Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the body of Floyd, 46, whose killing on Memorial Day each time a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes was captured on a now infamous video, arrived in his home town of Houston on Sunday for a public viewing on Monday, and a private funeral on Tuesday.

