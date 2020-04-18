Man dies of coronavirus in a Tasmanian hospital taking Australia’s death toll to 66

Australia’s death toll has actually climbed to 66 after a man passed away from coronavirus in a Tasmanian hospital.

The 74- year-old man from the north-west passed away at the Mersey Community Hospital.

He is the 8th tape-recorded death in the state in simply 3 weeks after a 72- year-old man passed away on Friday from the infection.

Tasmania currently has the 3rd greatest death toll from coronavirus in the nation, behind NSW as well asVictoria

More to come