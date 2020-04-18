Man dies of coronavirus in a Tasmanian hospital taking Australia’s death toll to 66

By
Jackson Delong
-

Australia’s coronavirus death toll surges to 66 after a man matured in his 70 s dies in hospital in Tasmania

Australia’s death toll has actually climbed to 66 after a man passed away from coronavirus in a Tasmanian hospital.

The 74- year-old man from the north-west passed away at the Mersey Community Hospital.

He is the 8th tape-recorded death in the state in simply 3 weeks after a 72- year-old man passed away on Friday from the infection.

Tasmania currently has the 3rd greatest death toll from coronavirus in the nation, behind NSW as well asVictoria

More to come

Advertisement

Source link

Post Views: 32

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR