Man dies of coronavirus in a Tasmanian hospital taking Australia’s death toll to 66

Australia’s coronavirus death toll surges to 66 after a man matured in his 70 s dies in hospital in Tasmania
Australia’s death toll has actually climbed to 66 after a man passed away from coronavirus in a Tasmanian hospital.
The 74- year-old man from the north-west passed away at the Mersey Community Hospital.
He is the 8th tape-recorded death in the state in simply 3 weeks after a 72- year-old man passed away on Friday from the infection.
Tasmania currently has the 3rd greatest death toll from coronavirus in the nation, behind NSW as well asVictoria
