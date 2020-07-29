Man dies in Sydney’s North Shore after falling five metres from a tree 

A man in his 60 s has actually passed away after falling five metres from a tree in Sydney’s Upper North Shore.

Ambulance teams and a Careflight helicopter were contacted us to a house on Torokina Avenue in St Ives at midday on Wednesday.

Two individuals were carrying out CPR on the man when paramedics showed up however he was still not able to be conserved.

The man was apparently having a ‘presumed medical episode’.

Pictures from the scene program a ladder raiding tree, which is most likely what the man climbed prior to he fell.

NSW Police officers were seen covering authorities tape around the house while a man and a female based on the doorstep.

More to come.