Man dies from deputy gunfire after torching home during SWAT standoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– An armed man who barricaded himself in a home prior to torching it in east Harris County in fact passed away when he was challenged by deputies and not in the fire, according to the constable’s workplace.

Deputies at first thought the man was dead when the suspect’s home increased in flames and burned to the ground, however they were not able to discover a body. The man later on passed away in another standoff with deputies.

Law enforcement initially reacted to the event after looking out of a 911 call by homeowners who stated a member of the family was threatening them with a weapon.

The standoff began Friday night around 6: 30 p.m. when deputies state the armed suspect attacked his sis.

Deputies stated they came under fire when they showed up to the 6800 block of FM 1942.

After SWAT showed up, they set a border around the home and attempted to call the suspect numerous times. The man, who deputies stated was 41 years of ages, declined to give up and continued shooting.

The man barricaded himself in your home and it later on appeared in flames, according to Harris County Sheriff’sLt Robert Schields.

Deputies stated they saw the fire start to spread out from the attic, where they thought the suspect was. They initially thought he passed away in the fire due to the fact that a body wasn’t recuperated from the debris.

But, around 10 a.m. on Saturday, staff members at a neighboring little airport stated they saw a man strolling on the runway bring a rifle.

According to authorities, the man later on emerged from behind some trees that separated the airport from his home and raised his rifle. That’s when one deputy fired numerous rounds at the suspect.

He was required to a healthcare facility and later on validated dead. HCSO stated it will launch the suspect’s name after his identity is validated.

Schields likewise stated they had a different encounter with the suspect on July 10 including a terrorist hazard call where deputies recuperated some weapons.

The man was restricted to a psychological health system for a number of days after that event prior to he was launched, Schields stated.