Man dies after seeing pics of his son tortured to death – Middle East Monitor

A man in Syria who saw photos online of the moment his son was tortured in the Syrian government’s prisons and killed by the Bashar Al-Assad regime died from the heart attack, Syrian Observer reported.

According to a written report published by Smart News, Nader Abboud died while watching leaked photos of detainees tortured to death in the prisons of the Syrian government’s security forces.

Media activist in Idlib Mustafa Hashem told Smart News that Abboud’s son, Yousef, has been detained for approximately seven years by the Syrian government. Hashem noted that Yousef was arrested from the Firdous neighbor hood in the town of Aleppo on charges of demonstrating.

In August 2013, a photographer for the Syrian government military police code-named Caesar smuggled 53,275 photographs out of Syria allowing the planet to see and families to identify their loved ones. In 2015, Human Rights Watch (HRW) received the full set of pictures from the Syrian National Movement, a Syrian anti-government political group that received them from Caesar. They announced that the photos are clear evidence of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity.

Last week, the US issued sanctions against the regime following a passing of the Caesar Act, which was brought into effect following the revelations made in the pictures.

