Man dies after ‘rock throwing incident’ in grounds of Kent castle 

A police investigation has been launched after a person considered in his 70s died following a ‘disturbance the place rocks had been thrown’ in the grounds of a historic Kent citadel.

The sufferer is known to have been strolling by the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford when he died at round 5pm on Thursday.

Rocks had been allegedly thrown by an individual near the historic manor home, earlier than the person sadly handed away on the scene.

Locals say the sufferer was in his 70s, although police have but to verify any particulars.

Witnesses reported seeing armed police arrive on the property and administer CPR, earlier than paramedics tried to save lots of the sufferer’s life.

A person has died after a ‘rock throwing incident’ in the grounds of a historic Kent citadel

Roads had been closed close to to Lullingstone Castle final night time, and officers are understood to be looking out fields near the grounds

Locals additionally final night time prompt the alleged assault could have started when a fisherman was approached by ‘a gaggle of younger poachers.’

Roads had been closed close to to Lullingstone Castle following the ‘severe’ incident, and officers had been final night time understood to be looking out fields near the grounds.

An air ambulance was additionally seen circling above the village.

Forensic officers in white hazmat fits had been later seen analysing an space close to to the Lullingstone Castle Gatehouse.

One witness stated: ‘I got here out and noticed armed police operating up the street. Other officers instructed me it was now a criminal offense scene.’

A spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed the power was referred to as to a ‘disturbance’ in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle at 5.21pm.

Members of the general public collect round a police patrol automotive at Lullingstone Castle final night time

It is known police are looking out fields close to the historic manor home following the loss of life

‘A person later died on the scene and officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating,’ an announcement added.

‘It was reported that rocks had been being thrown.’

The Grade-II listed Lullingstone Castle was constructed in 1497, and incorporates a 15-acre lake and huge parkland which as soon as served as searching grounds.

The spectacular manor was stated to be a favorite of Henry VIII and Queen Anne, with a bathhouse constructed for the latter nonetheless hidden in its grounds.

The Lullingstone Country Park has been owned by the Hart-Dyke household for 20 generations and is one of England’s oldest household estates, with the land talked about in the Domesday Book.

It was additionally house to the Lullingstone Silk Farm, established in the early 1930s, which produced materials for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation robes and wedding ceremony gown.

Forensics investigators from Kent Police arrive on the scene following the loss of life of a person

Kent Police officers remained on the grounds of Lullingstone Castle final night time because the investigation continued

Forensics officers in hazmat fits analyse an space close to the Lullingstone Castle Gatehouse

Lullingstone additionally incorporates a backyard of unique crops from throughout the globe, a enterprise which bought off to a harmful begin when horticulturist and inheritor Tom Hart Dyke was kidnapped whereas plant searching in Columbia in 2000.

The 44-year-old was held captive for 9 months by suspected Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas in the Darien Gap close to Panama.

He had been trying to find uncommon orchids along with his journey companion Paul Winder on the time.

The property opens for 3 days per week however has closed to guests as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone with details about final night time’s incident is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference quantity 28-1127.