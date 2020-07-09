Man Critically Injured After Firework Explodes In His Hand – As Holiday Celebrations Leave Others Dead

Leave the explosives to the experts, y’all.

A New Jersey man was one of several who had an regrettable Independence Day when a mortar firework went off prematurely in his hands. In a pr release, the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department said responding officers and EMS units found the 23-year-old semi-conscious and bleeding from his head just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the child was lighting the firework when it exploded. He was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden in critical condition and sustained injuries to his head and hands.

The department said:

“This tragic incident provides a potent reminder to our community that illegal fireworks can be dangerous and unpredictable and should only be used by licensed, trained professionals.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only firework-related fiasco within the holiday week-end. Col. Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police told NorthJersey.com that there have been six serious and three minor injuries involving fireworks across the state over the week-end.

At least one individual was killed in hawaii as well: a 33-year-old Jersey City man died after he was struck in the chest by a firework early Saturday. A spokeswoman for the town, Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, said the person, whose name was not reported, might have been holding the firework when it exploded and struck him in his chest, causing fatal injuries.

Meanwhile, outside of the Garden State, a 63-year-old Ohio man died of “extensive head trauma” after that he was struck by fireworks, a man in Washington, D.C. died on Friday after that he lit a firework and held it over his head, and a Minnesota man lost an eye after having a firework exploded in his face.

Charles Johnson is thankful he is alive and in a position to talk about the accident. The 26-year-old told Inforum he ignited a couple of fireworks before he walked over to light the fuse of a fountain firework when all hell broke loose.

He recalled:

“I went to light one and it blew up in my face. It is supposed to light one at a time and it went off all at once… All I heard was the explosion, and I ran into the lake because I felt like I was on fire after the explosion. I took a dip in the lake and waited for the ambulance to get here.”

He continued:

“[Doctors] wish to remove the eye, they are going to place in a prosthetic eye. And I am unsure insurance will probably pay for it… It only takes a blink of a watch to change your lifetime and that is what happened to me.”

No kidding.