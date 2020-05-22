Man confesses to fatally stabbing his father on Zoom video conference call | US news

A Long Island man thought of fatally stabbing his father on an online Zoom call admitted to the captured-on- electronic camera murder after authorities located him attempting to laundry blood off his body with Dr Pepper, district attorneys stated Friday.

Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, was arraigned through video as well as bought imprisoned without bond after begging innocent to a murder cost in the assault Thursday that left 72- year-old Dwight Powers almost guillotined as horrified call individuals clambered to dial 911.

District Attorney Tim Sini stated Scully-Powers informed authorities he stabbed his father regarding 15 times as well as made use of a number of blades due to the fact that the blades maintained flexing. An postmortem examination revealed that Powers had several stab injuries to his back, neck as well as upper body, as well as authorities located several blades at the scene.

“By the defendant’s own admissions, he brutally stabbed his own father repeatedly until he was certain he was dead,” Sini stated, calling it a “shocking and disturbing” instance.

Scully-Powers’ attorney, Jon Manley, stated they were just able to promote around 5 mins prior to Friday’s video accusation which it would certainly be early for him to remark on the instance. If founded guilty, Scully-Powers encounters an optimal sentence of 25 years to life behind bars.

Prosecutors state Scully-Powers assaulted his father around noontime Thursday at their Amityville home as the older man took a seat for a Zoom video conference, defeating him prior to returning to the space with a blade. That triggered among around 20 other individuals in the conference to call 911.

Such digital conferences have actually come to be common throughout the coronavirus pandemic, enabling individuals to see as well as speak to each various other in teams without the danger of physical distance. Because lots of conferences are videotaped as they unravel, there’s an opportunity district attorneys will certainly be able to get video of the assault occurring.

After a noticeable effort to tidy up, Scully-Powers leapt out a second-floor home window as well as ran away on foot as law enforcement agents showed up, district attorneys stated. A wipe as well as pail were located in the restroom as well as a blood-saturated bed sheet was located in a trash can.

Scully-Powers after that ran to a delicatessens, swiped a number of containers of Dr Pepper as well as attempted making use of the soft drink to laundry blood off his body, district attorneys stated.

Amityville Village authorities captured Scully-Powers within a hr of the eliminating regarding a mile from the home. He was dealt with at a medical facility for injuries from his dive.