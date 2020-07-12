Man compares how Scott Morrison and Daniel Andrews spent their Saturday night

A political blogger has sparked furious debate online after taking aim at Scott Morrison for going to an NRL game while Daniel Andrews worked at home.

Carrick Ryan took to Twitter to talk about two pictures of the politicians hand and hand with the caption: ‘A tale of how two ‘leaders’ spent their Saturday night.’

The first image showed the Prime Minister cheering on his beloved Cronulla Sharks while waving a team scarf at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in the city’s south.

The second photo showed the Victorian Premier at his desk on a conference call as Melbourne went into total lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Comments on the post were divided, with not everybody agreeing with Mr Ryan’s sledge from the PM, who announced that he was going on a household holiday on Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison watches on from the stands during the Round 9 NRL match between your Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the Penrith Panthers on Saturday

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews during a conference call at his desk amid the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday night

Political blogger Carrick Ryan sparked a debate after comparing the PM with Daniel Andrews

‘I’d say the PM is doing more hours per week than me and you put together,’ one of Mr Morrison’s supporters wrote.

‘You’ve had a bad week-end haven’t you,’ still another said. ‘Pity a man having a deserved night off!’

‘This is really sad. Dan Andrews and team working their guts out day and night and getting only criticism from what passes for media these days,’ one critic of the PM said.

‘The other one shuts parliament down, abuses trust by rorts galore, lies easily and often, goes on holiday,’ wrote another.

Mr Morrison found an unlikely supporter in Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.

‘I don’t have any objection to Scott Morrison having a little bit of time off at the footy,’ Mr Albanese, who is an enormous South Sydney Rabbitohs fan, said on Sky News.

‘I think we are in need of a bit of good sense, and if he desires to go and cheer the Sharks then that’s a matter for him, and if they are playing Souths then I hope they lose as they did in round one.’

Mr Albanese also backed Mr Andrews work in working with the pandemic.

‘We’ve had problems, but overwhelmingly Australians did the right thing during this crisis. Daniel Andrews has been totally accountable during this whole process,’ he said.

Victoria suffered another coronavirus death on Sunday, and 273 new cases overnight

Mr Andrews also refused to weigh in to the debate, saying he had no opinion about Mr Morrison going to the footy or taking holiday leave along with his family.

‘I wouldn’t begrudge anybody taking time off with their family, I do not think that’s an unreasonable thing.

‘And before you give me the footy question, I’ve got better what to worry about than who visited the footy in New South Wales.

‘Just as right back during the summer, I am perhaps not going to chip a bloke for spending some time along with his family.

‘As for who visits the footy in other states, I don’t have any such thing to concern yourself with that. Nothing is gained by me offering gratuitous opinions on that.’

Other social networking users were less forgiving, venting their frustration since the image of Mr Morrison circulated on Sunday after Mr Andrews was slammed for enjoying a birthday dinner along with his family earlier in the day in the week.

‘Poor Dan copped sh*t for having a birthday meal acquainted with his family last week. This is disgraceful,’ one individual wrote.

‘No mask, no social distancing, no wife and kids, and his team lost,’ another commented.

‘He’s the PM for God’s sake; he is had more holidays along with his kids than most people in this country who are wondering how to feed their kids,’ another wrote.

‘No sign of ”Jen and the kids” and imagine, just IMAGINE if Daniel Andrews was seen celebrating at the footy (with no mask may possibly I add),’ somebody else pointed out.

Shoppers wear face masks while buying groceries at the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne on Saturday

The debate comes as Australia battles an increasing outbreak of coronavirus that generated in Victoria within the last two weeks.

Victoria recorded 273 new cases on Sunday – a seventh consecutive day of triple digit rises. The national death toll rose to 108 after having a man in his 70s died.

Suunday’s figures now make Victoria the brand new coronavirus capital of Australia with the state’s final amount of cases eclipsing New South Wales.

Victorians living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are in the midst of another lockdown so as to stem the spread of the virus.

The reimposed lockdown measures in elements of the state mean people can just only leave their homes for four important purposes – groceries, daily exercise, to provide or receive care and to go to school or work.

Mr Andrews implored people to follow those orders, telling the general public on Sunday it was currently a ‘very dangerous’ situation.

‘This is not a typical weekend. It is not that,’ he said.

‘We’ve seeing significant numbers from the northern and western suburbs, but it’s in the rest of Melbourne.

‘I wouldn’t want anyone in Melbourne to believe this isn’t highly relevant to you. It is relevant to your family, your street, your community and all of us. We’ve all got a part to play.’

‘I wish to thank each Victoria who’s doing the best thing to make sure that they truly are in their home except when they need to be out and only relative to those four (acceptable) reasons.’

Those reasons include essential shopping, work or study, giving or receiving medical care and daily exercise.

Scott Morrison is spotted with cheering in the crowd at an NRL match merely a day after he announced he was taking a holiday with his daughters

Community transmission is just a major anxiety about outbreaks in public places housing towers and a big school in Melbourne’s west driving the next surge in infections.

Victorians have now been urged to wear face masks in public places to prevent further spread.

Mr Andrews said he previously accepted all offers of support from Mr Morrison, who announced he will be taking a holiday to spend additional time with his wife Jenny and daughters, Lily and Abbey.

‘I will not be joining them for that full-time. I will also not be standing besides the tasks I’ve all day,’ he said.

‘We have technology where I could be together and continue steadily to take briefings, calls and meetings in working with the situation may it be Victoria or the other situations in the country,’ he continued.

‘I will be time for Canberra a few weeks where I am certain you will be able to see me again … just because I’m not standing in front of a camera, it generally does not mean I’m not behind my desk or doing what I have to do daily. I ask the people’s understanding on that.’

Police officers walk residents’ dogs that are not allowed to leave a public housing tower in North Melbourne on Saturday