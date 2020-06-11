Man cleared of murdering wife minutes before trial sues city of Ozark for $6m

A man in Ozark, Missouri who was accused of killing his wife, only to have charges dropped minutes before his trial began, is suing the city for $6m, in accordance with reports.

Carl Harris Jr was charged with murder in 2016 in the 1990 cold case of Tracy Harris. The charges were dropped on 13 January this year after police arrested another suspect for the killing, The Dothan Eagle reported.

Ozark Police Department charged 54-year-old Jeff Beasley of Ozark with murder after he admitted to killing Ms Harris, according to The Eagle.





Mr Harris Jr was arrested in September 2016 in South Carolina and charged together with his wife’s murder after Ozark police reopened the investigation, the outlet reported. Ms Harris had initially been reported missing.

David Harrison, Mr Harris’ attorney, said in January they would be filing a lawsuit in the Middle District of Alabama contrary to the City of Ozark, the particular investigators in addition to Ozark law enforcement Chief Marlos Walker for violating Harris’ constitutional in addition to civil legal rights.

WTVY reported the claim registered against the city alleges bogus imprisonment, harmful prosecution, psychological distress mortification and psychological suffering upon behalf of Mr Harris.

“Today, everyone is talking about immunity for police officers, but when a police officer is incompetent to do their job, they lose that protection,” Mr Harrison said, in accordance with The Eagle.

“You know, no one — and I mean no one — is upset that my client’s child was taken from him for 30 years. His child was taken from him the day of the funeral. No one has reprimanded or counselled the officer who made the story up that Carl Harris sat on Tracy Harris’ chest and choked her and then took her lifeless body and tossed it in the river. What about that officer?”

Mr Harrison said having been appalled in what the Ozark Police Department’s cold situation unit got made the particular arrest which includes so seriously impacted their client’s existence with unskilled evidence.