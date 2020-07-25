Man claims to have found metal blades in Woolworths coleslaw

A man has actually declared to have found 2 metal blades in his pre-packaged coleslaw after cutting his tongue on the sharp metal.

Anuj Sharma acquired the pre-packaged American Coleslaw from the Cherrybrook Woolworths shop in Sydney.

He claims to have found 2 metal blades in the bundle, just finding them after he cut his tongue.

Anuj Sharma claims to have found 2 metal blades in the bundle (visualized) purchased from Woolworthsgue

‘Only found out as soon as we began consuming it. I got a small cut on my tongue,’ he composed on the Woolworth’s Facebook page.

‘Lucky our child didn’t consume it. We found one blade in the coleslaw on his plate too.’

Mr Anuj stated he frantically attempted to call the Cherrybrook shop to caution them about the discover however nobody got.

He even more notified the grocery store that he independently messaged them with evidence of purchase.

A Woolworths representative informed Daily Mail Australia that they take food security seriously and right away examined the declared metal blades in thecoleslaw

‘At Woolworths we take food security and quality really seriously and moved rapidly to evaluate this consumer report with our provider,’ he stated.

‘Our provider runs to the greatest food security requirements and has metal detectors, X-ray makers and magnets set up on website to guarantee metal can’t leave the website.

‘Given all of these food security controls, it’s tough to comprehend how something like this might occur in a sealed pack, so we’ll be eager to follow the matter up with the consumer even more.

‘We’re uninformed of any other consumer reports of a comparable nature at this time.’