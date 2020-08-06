Man Claims 20-Year-Old Ellen DeGeneres Was His Childhood Bully!

If this is all true, this is really not a good look for Ellen DeGeneres!

The 62-year-old TV host is going through a professional crisis of epic proportion after multiple former staffers have come forward throughout the summer to reveal accusations of a toxic workplace environment on her eponymous talk show. And on Thursday, the accusations continue, only this time it’s about something far further back in Ellen’s past when she was growing up in Louisiana.

In a new interview with DailyMailTV, a New Orleans marketing firm executive named Ben Gravolet has revealed that Ellen — yes, the very same world-famous comedian and TV host — was his childhood bully when he was just an 11-year-old kid back in the ’70s.

He claimed DeGeneres worked for his mother’s recruitment agency at one point during that time, placing her in her very early 20s. Gravolet, an overweight child at 11, recalled how the embattled TV host would “regularly” subject him to mean and biting insults about his weight, intelligence, clothes, and appearance. That’s right… a 20-year-old allegedly making fun of an 11-year-old. Oooooh, boy.

Speaking to the outlet, Gravolet said (below):