‘Man City won’t have their fans’ – Casemiro believes Real Madrid will be helped by supporter lockout

Casemiro believes Real Madrid, tracking 2- 1, can take advantage of playing without fans on the roadway versus ManchesterCity

.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro stated playing behind closed doors at Manchester City can assist the La Liga holders reverse their Champions League deficit.

Madrid travel to Etihad Stadium for the 2nd leg of their Champions League last-16 tie versus Pep Guardiola’s City on Friday, having actually lost the opener 2- 1 prior to the coronavirus- imposed break.

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne condemned Madrid – who had captain Sergio Ramos dispatched in the Spanish capital – to beat at the Santiago Bernabeu in February.

Madrid have a mountain to climb up in Manchester, however star Casemiro believes Zinedine Zidane’s side can take advantage of playing without fans on the roadway.

“Without fans it’s a different game,” Brazil worldwide Casemiro informed Esporte Interactivo.

“It will be a great video game and challenging for both sides, however we’re Real Madrid and we understand we have an opportunity to go through.

“They won’t have their fans which may favour us a little.

“But the players are the same, the coach is the same and we all know that the difficulty level will be the same because they’re a great team.”

Casemiro’s group- mate Raphael Varane discussed the Los Blancos’ drive to get rid of the deficit versus …