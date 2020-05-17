Man City vs QPR 2011/12 final day watchalong: The best bits | Football News



















Micah Richards, Joleon Lescott as well as Vincent Kompany rewatch among one of the most remarkable final video game of a period as Sergio Aguero’s eleventh hour objective versus QPR secured Manchester City’s very first Premier League title.

Relive Manchester City’s 2012 remarkable title-winning events in their success over QPR with Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards as well as Nedum Onuoha.

Going right into the video game in advance of Manchester United on objective distinction, City understood a win would certainly hand them their very first Premier League title in advance of their neighbors, yet it had not been as simple as it seemed.

Against a QPR side combating versus transfer, City proceeded with Pablo Zabaleta in the very first fifty percent, yet were after that shocked as the site visitors racked up two times in the 2nd fifty percent, with United 1-0 up at Sunderland.

Nobody might have forecasted the stoppage-time dramatization at the Etihad, as Edin Dzeko as well as Sergio Aguero racked up to hand City the title, as well as bring broken heart upon their neighbors from Old Trafford.

Two of City’s primary gamers that period – Lescott as well as Richards – sign up with Geoff Shreeves together with QPR protector Onuoha, to experience the dramatization from that unique day …

