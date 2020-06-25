Man City vs Liverpool to be held at Etihad Stadium | Football News





Manchester City and Liverpool will face one another at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City’s recreation towards Liverpool on July 2 will be held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City Council has confirmed.

The recreation had been on an inventory of 5 fixtures that the UK’s soccer policing lead stated at the top of final month was set to be performed at a impartial venue, at the request of the native drive.

However, the choice has been made to enable the sport, which is stay on Sky Sports, to go forward at the Etihad, following a gathering of Manchester City Council’s security advisory group on Thursday.

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, govt member for expertise, tradition and leisure for Manchester City Council, stated: “The Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) for the Etihad Stadium met this morning (Thursday June 25) to assessment the upcoming fixture between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium as planned at 8.15pm, Thursday July 2. As with all other Premier League matches this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present.”

The security advisory group included representatives from the town council, Greater Manchester Police and the hearth and rescue service in addition to these from supporters’ teams.

The preliminary listing of fixtures which had been to be held at impartial venues additionally included the Merseyside derby, Manchester United’s recreation towards Sheffield United, Manchester City’s house recreation towards Newcastle on July eight and Newcastle vs Liverpool on July 26.

The City vs Liverpool recreation is the one one which had not subsequently been confirmed to be performed at the unique house venue.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stated earlier this week he hoped the sport would place at The Etihad Stadium.

“I would prefer [that] it is in Manchester,” Klopp stated. “Otherwise it would be really difficult to organise. I don’t exactly know how that would be but, [because] it will not be in Liverpool, it means we have to go somewhere where we [both clubs] need a hotel probably.

“We do not know the way it will be organised. That is a matter however aside from that, we play the place folks ship us to.”

If City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday then Liverpool will be topped Champions. Should City win at Stamford Bridge, nonetheless, then Liverpool can seal the title with a draw towards Pep Guardiola’s facet subsequent week.