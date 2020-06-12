Man City vs Liverpool should be played at Etihad, say Spirit of Shankly group | Football News





Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield in November

Liverpool supporters group Spirit of Shankly say they would like to be associated with deciding where their side’s fixture against Manchester City is played, and have backed holding it at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool are as a result of face City on July 2 as an ingredient of the Premier League’s revised schedule, but it is the only fixture in the calendar with out a confirmed venue.

Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group will decide if the game can be held at the Etihad – as was planned in the league’s original schedule – and Spirit of Shankly really wants to be part of the discussions.

The group tweeted: “The venue first PL game – Man City vs Liverpool – is yet to be confirmed.

“SOS and @1894group_mcfc believe this should be played at the Etihad. We’ve asked for fan input into the police/safety advisory meeting on this fixture.”

Last month, the UK’s head of football policing, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, highlighted six Premier League matches he suggested could be held at neutral venues.

1:00 There is nothing in sport such as a comeback #IAmSport There is nothing in sport such as a comeback #IAmSport

The suggestion was made amid concerns supporters could congregate outside stadiums during matches, in breach of the government’s social distancing guidance during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, neutral venues have largely been taken off the table. This week, Liverpool City Council’s safety advisory group gave its approval for the Merseyside derby to take place at Goodison Park on June 21.

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

64 live games on Sky Sports from restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also in the pipeline to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the very first full week-end back – for everyone in the united kingdom to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games once the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the reunite of live sport.

To celebrate the reunite of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with relatives and buddies on virtual platforms.