Man City vs Burnley: Five things we learned as Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva star in City rout

Manchester City waltzed to victory against Burnley with a 5-0 win in the Premier League on Monday night.

Phil Foden opened the scoring midway through the very first half, with Riyad Mahrez adding a brace in quick succession, the second from the penalty spot.

David Silva added still another after the break, before Foden notched his second in an easy rout for Pep Guardiola’s side.





Here are five things we learned from City’s latest comfortable win at the Etihad Stadium.

Offensive banner prompts quick Burnley response

Despite a huge push of awareness and action around the Premier League in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, pre-game saw an utterly abhorrent plan performed as a plane flew a ‘white lives matter Burnley’ banner above the Etihad Stadium.

Burnley were quick to condemn the move—as were many people on social media—and stated those responsible “in no way represents what Burnley FC stands for.”

It could be hoped that those responsible are quickly identified and appropriate action taken.

In the meantime, the Premier League must keep on the good start made up to now in building a tangible huge difference to attitudes and encourage supporters to complete likewise.

Gulf in options highlights haves and have-nots

Despite the allowance of nine players on the bench for Premier League teams for the remaining of the summer season, the two benches here highlighted the vast difference in resources.

Manchester City left elite talents such as Kevin de Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and the others on the bench – plus the returning Leroy Sane.

Meanwhile opponents Burnley could only name seven players in total, several of which does not have any top-flight experience.

The financial gulf between the the surface of the Premier League and the remainder has rarely been more stark—even if in this case it had been due in part to the club not having arranged contract extensions with a few senior players.

Bernardo and Foden offer glimpse of next season

No David Silva for Man City next season, but they appear well-set whether the performances of two attacking midfielders on show are such a thing to go by.

Phil Foden scored twice and put in an all-round excellent performance, while Bernardo Silva is a huge little below his most readily useful this term but was irrepressible at this juncture.

Foden, drifting involving the left side of the attack and the centre of the park, found space to open the Burnley defeat time and time again.

Portuguese star Silva laid on a couple of goals for his team-mates and pulled the strings from the middle; the 2 could feasibly dovetail together in the midst of the park, or combine nicely on the sides of the attack as needed, with Kevin de Bruyne still another world-class creator in the centre along side them.

Five and five again

Three visits in a row for Burnley to the Etihad have finally seen them ship five goals.

October 2018 saw a 5-0 hammering in the league, with the same scoreline recurring in three months later in the FA Cup.

This, a first go back to the Etihad since that game, saw an equally poor scoreline—clearly, Burnley’s usual solid, reliable and tenacious approach doesn’t fare well against Guardiola’s set-up.

In truth there was never any prospect of Burnley doing such a thing other than attempting to hold on, and the defence was nowhere near organised or aggressive enough to last out the 90 without conceding

Prolonging the moment?

Manchester City will not wish to give up their Premier League crown any earlier than is necessary—and they can delay the moment they pass on the trophy to Liverpool by another number of games, at the very least.

Guardiola’s team face Chelsea on Thursday and, assuming Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a win will soon be required to stop the Reds sealing the title without playing.

Should City seal still another win there, it will fall to a clash involving the top two at the Etihad, on 2 July.

Liverpool will only desire a draw when this occurs to win the title at your home of the outgoing champions, so two successive wins will be Pep’s minimum target after this most routine of warm-ups.