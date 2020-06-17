Man City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad on Wednesday evening as the Premier League finally returns.

Pep Guardiola’s side trail champions-elect Liverpool by 25 points heading into the fixture, with their Champions League place for next season now in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It was Mikel Arteta’s positive coronavirus test that triggered the top flight’s suspension back in March just as Arsenal had begun to recapture form under their new manager, with four wins from their last five matches.





However, with the club currently languishing in the ninth, it will be an uphill struggle to secure a Europa League spot that could prove crucial to the club’s capabilities in the transfer market later this summer.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 8:15pm at The Etihad on Wedneday 17 June following the conclusion of the Aston Villa v Sheffield United match, which sits in the 6pm spot.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the team news?

Leroy Sane will be available for City after recovering from a long-term injury, however, whether he is to feature remains unclear due to his seemingly impending move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Lucas Torreira and Kieran Tierney are both available for Arsenal after a period on the sidelines. Granit Xhaka is a doubt.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundoga, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang.

What are the odds?

Man City – 4/11

Draw – 19/4

Arsenal – 8/1