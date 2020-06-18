Man City vs Arsenal, player ratings: Kevin De Bruyne stars as David Luiz sees red

Manchester City

Ederson – 6: Had very little to complete. Accidentally bundled into Eric Garcia.

Kyle Walker – 6: Offered width and occupied Bacary Saka.

Eric Garcia – 7: Put in a composed performance before suffering a nasty-looking injury.

America Laporte – 7: Played well before being substituted.

Benjamin Mendy – 7: Several forays down the left.

David Silva – 8: Supreme on your ball before being replaced in the second half.

Kevin De Bruyne – 8: Scored one from the location and found yet another assist.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7: A commanding performance in midfield.

Riyad Marrez – 7: Constantly probing by cutting in from the proper side.

Raheem Sterling – 8: Scored City’s opener with a fiercely struck shot on the bounce.

Gabriel Jesus – 6: A quiet game for the Brazilian leading the line.

Subs

Fernandinho – 6: Typically solid at the rear, if unspectacular. Rarely tested.

Rodri – 6: Kept it simple after coming off the bench.

Sergio Aguero – 6: Did maybe not manage to develop a clear opening for himself.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno – 7: Kept Arsenal in the game at 0-0 and made some smart stops, notably to deny De Bruyne’s fine free-kick

Hector Bellerin – 5: Coped better on his side than Tierney but unable to influence the game in the years ahead as Arsenal retreated.

Shkodran Mustafa – 5: Looked solid in comparison to his calamitous partners.

Pablo Mari – 3: Made a horrific challenge on Sterling before injury forced him off.

Kieran Tierney – 4: Struggled to cope as City found space in behind him.

Granit Xhaka – n/a: Picked up a personal injury inside 5 minutes before coming off.

Matteo Guendouzi – 5: Roamed throughout the base of the midfield in hope of sparking something but lacked consistency with his passing.





Joe Willock – 5: A tough evening with City’s midfield outclassing Arsenal’s and leaving Willock chasing for some of the overall game.

Bukayo Saka – 5: Unable to get on your ball enough to influence the overall game but kept his position to offer the Gunners an outlet.

Edward Nketiah – 5: Mistimed his run as City stepped up and squandered a great chance.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5: Unable to inspire a hapless Gunners together with his future looking increasingly uncertain.

Subs

David Luiz – 1: Terrible attempt at a clearance allowed Sterling’s opener, then a foul on Mahrez to concede a penalty and earn a red card. A tragedy.

Dani Ceballos – 5: Came on cold to help fill set for Xhaka but was overrun by City’s class.

More to follow along with…