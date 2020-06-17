Man City vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal face the intimidating task of travelling to Manchester City if the Premier League finally returns on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who are languishing in ninth heading in to the resumption, face an uphill battle to secure a Europa League spot. However, they had recaptured form prior to the outbreak, winning four of the last five league games, albeit punctuated by a gutting Europa League defeat by Olympiacos.

For his former mentor Pep Guardiola, there is little at stake domestically with champions-elect Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the table.





The club are all but secure of the top-four spot, but their future in Europe now lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

When can it be and what time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 8:15pm at The Etihad on Wedneday 17 June following the conclusion of the Aston Villa v Sheffield United match, which sits in the 6pm spot.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event.

To watch the match without a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here.

What is the team news?

Leroy Sane will be designed for City after recovering from a long-term injury, however, whether he is to feature remains unclear due to his seemingly impending move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Lucas Torreira and Kieran Tierney are both designed for Arsenal over time on the sidelines.

What would be the predicted line-ups?

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundoga, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang.

What are the odds?

Man City – 4/11

Draw – 19/4

Arsenal – 8/1