Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates as De Bruyne scores penalty

Manchester City play host to Arsenal as the 2019/20 Premier League season resumes tonight.
The reigning Premier League champions are soon set to lose their crown but will want to hit the ground running nonetheless as they bid to keep Liverpool honest at the top of the table. The Gunners have Champions League qualification on their mind but know a positive result tonight is a must. All eyes will be on the dugouts where Pep Guardiola will meet former assistant Mikel Arteta for the first time.
We will have all the latest action and analysis for you throughout the evening. Follow live action from the Etihad Stadium:
Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal
72 mins: The teams take another water break. Since January 2015, Arsenal haven’t won an away game against the big six in the Premier League. It’s a winless run of 25 games.
Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal
60 mins: Leroy Sane is warming up on the sidelines for Man City. Is his arrival imminent for the Premier League champions?
Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal
57 mins: Man City keep possession of the ball and slowly ease their way up the pitch. Gabriel Jesus takes the ball on the edge of the box and he strikes one, sending the ball straight at the Arsenal goalkeeper who manages to cliing on to the ball.
Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal
54 mins: It’s been a big night for David Luiz, a mistake leads to the first goal. He pulls down Mahrez, giving away a penalty and picking up a red card which leads to the second goal.
It’s game over for Arsenal now.
Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal
49 mins: Penalty to Man City!
Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal
48 mins: Ederson sends a scandalous ball up to the Arsenal box where, Mahrez attempts to bring it down. His touch is a little heavy and Leno can tidy up.
Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal
Second half: Man City get the match back underway.
Take a look at the David Luiz howler that led to the opening goal for Raheem Sterling:
Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances for Man City against Arsenal scoring 4 goals with 2 assists.
Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal
45 mins: Mustafi brings down Jesus and City have a free kick. De Bruyne chips it into the box but Arsenal defend it easily. Three minutes added on to the end of the first half.
Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal
42 mins: A similar move from City. Mahrez squares the ball to De Bruyne who slots the ball into the box to meet Sterling’s run. Sterling attempts to chip the ball over Leno but the shot is too high and it goes over the bar.
Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal
39 mins: De Bruyne collects a pass on the edge of the box. Mahrez makes a run into the area from the right and De Bruyne slots the ball to him. Leno comes off his line and blocks Mahrez’s shot. Arsenal’s goalkeeper is having a good game here.
Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal
36 mins: Leno saves Arsenal again! City complete a good move as Jesus dinks the ball into the box for David Silva. He opens up the goal with his run and shoots but Leno stops the shot with his left hand. City are growing in confidence and style.
