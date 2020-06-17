Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates as De Bruyne scores penalty

Manchester City play host to Arsenal as the 2019/20 Premier League season resumes tonight.

The reigning Premier League champions are soon set to lose their crown but will want to hit the ground running nonetheless as they bid to keep Liverpool honest at the top of the table. The Gunners have Champions League qualification on their mind but know a positive result tonight is a must. All eyes will be on the dugouts where Pep Guardiola will meet former assistant Mikel Arteta for the first time.

We will have all the latest action and analysis for you throughout the evening. Follow live action from the Etihad Stadium:

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Team news Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, E Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Mari, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah







Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal 72 mins: The teams take another water break. Since January 2015, Arsenal haven’t won an away game against the big six in the Premier League. It’s a winless run of 25 games. SUBS Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal 69 mins: The ball comes to Sterling on the right side of the box. He holds it up and lays it off for De Bruyne who runs onto it and forces Leno into another save. It’s De Bruyne’s last action of the match as he is replaced with Fernandinho. Rodri comes on for Laporte as well for Man City. SUBS Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal 66 mins: Mikel Arteta makes his final three changes as Guendouzi, Willock and Nketiah are replaced with Lacazette, Maitland-Niles and Nelson. SUBS Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal 63 mins: Leno has had a decent game for Arsenal. Man City get into the box from the right and Mahrez tries to pick of Jesus with a square ball that Leno smothers. Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden replace David Silva and Riyad Mahrez for Man City. No Leroy Sane yet. Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal 60 mins: Leroy Sane is warming up on the sidelines for Man City. Is his arrival imminent for the Premier League champions? Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal 57 mins: Man City keep possession of the ball and slowly ease their way up the pitch. Gabriel Jesus takes the ball on the edge of the box and he strikes one, sending the ball straight at the Arsenal goalkeeper who manages to cliing on to the ball. Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal 54 mins: It’s been a big night for David Luiz, a mistake leads to the first goal. He pulls down Mahrez, giving away a penalty and picking up a red card which leads to the second goal. It’s game over for Arsenal now. GOAL! Man City 2 – 0 Arsenal – De Bruyne 51 mins: GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne converts the penalty and City double their lead! RED CARD! Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal 50 mins: David Luiz yanks Mahrez to the ground inside his own area. He doesn’t attempt to play the ball and is shown a red card. His awful night comes to an early end. Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal 49 mins: Penalty to Man City! Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal 48 mins: Ederson sends a scandalous ball up to the Arsenal box where, Mahrez attempts to bring it down. His touch is a little heavy and Leno can tidy up. Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal Second half: Man City get the match back underway. Take a look at the David Luiz howler that led to the opening goal for Raheem Sterling: Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances for Man City against Arsenal scoring 4 goals with 2 assists. HALF TIME Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal 45+3 mins: Arsenal looked secure to head into the break on level terms but a mistake from David Luiz has put them behind. Add to that the two injuries and it’s turned into a bad 45 minutes for the Gunners. Can they respond in the second half? GOAL! Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal – Sterling 45+2 mins: GOAL! Man City take a deserved lead due to a mistake from David Luiz. Tight on the right wing De Bruyne boots the ball into the box. David Luiz shold control and clear it but the ball bounces off him and falls for Sterling who smashes it past Leno to score his first goal in 2020. Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal 45 mins: Mustafi brings down Jesus and City have a free kick. De Bruyne chips it into the box but Arsenal defend it easily. Three minutes added on to the end of the first half. Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal 42 mins: A similar move from City. Mahrez squares the ball to De Bruyne who slots the ball into the box to meet Sterling’s run. Sterling attempts to chip the ball over Leno but the shot is too high and it goes over the bar. Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal 39 mins: De Bruyne collects a pass on the edge of the box. Mahrez makes a run into the area from the right and De Bruyne slots the ball to him. Leno comes off his line and blocks Mahrez’s shot. Arsenal’s goalkeeper is having a good game here. Man City 0 – 0 Arsenal 36 mins: Leno saves Arsenal again! City complete a good move as Jesus dinks the ball into the box for David Silva. He opens up the goal with his run and shoots but Leno stops the shot with his left hand. City are growing in confidence and style.

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load