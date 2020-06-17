Man City vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as Pep Guardiola’s side overcame Gunners at the Etihad

The Premier League’s 2nd game straight back on 17 June saw Manchester City host Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola’s team emerging comfortable 3-0 winners in uncomfortable conditions at the Etihad.

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden found the net for City, while the visitors were hampered by injuries and a David Luiz red card.

If you'll need a breakdown of the key things we learned from Aston Villa versus Sheffield United – the first Premier League game in 3 months – you are able to read our take on fake crowd noise, players kneeling and moments of silence right here. For an even more football-focused a reaction to the 2nd game straight back, below are five things we learned from City's conquer Arsenal:





Too much, too soon?

Just 5 minutes had passed at the Eithad when Granit Xhaka hit the turf. You can imagine the reaction on social media when Arsenal’s vice-captain was involved with a mix-up with team-mate Matteo Guendouzi, one that led to the Switzerland international twisting his ankle and collapsing to the rain-sodden surface in Manchester.

While some will soon be quick to deride the midfielders for the incident, which saw Xhaka stretchered off to be replaced by Dani Ceballos, it absolutely was an regrettable circumstance and something that might claim that Premier League footballers haven’t had adequate time to get ready for the resumption of top-flight action. Many fans will argue that professional athletes should be able to remain fit and healthy over the period of time that has passed since they last played, however again, Xhaka’s injury may have just fall to the slippery surface under the torrential downpour.

Either way, moments after Xhaka’s exit, fellow Gunner Pablo Mari also sustained a concern that forced him off the field, with David Luiz coming on in his place. It wasn’t an ideal start for Mikel Arteta’s men, and Guardiola’s side suffered their own blow late on when Ederson clattered Eric Garcia, who had been carried away after lengthy treatment.

David Luiz offers hint of normality

So much of the matchday experience is alien to fans at the moment, with football adapting to a global in large part characterised by social distancing and personal protective equipment. But if a reminder was needed that some things never change, Luiz provided it. In fact, he offered a couple.

No, he likely didn’t expect you’ll be contacted midway through the first half. And yes, the ball that skidded his way briefly before half-time had a somewhat awkward flight due to the drenched grass at the Etihad. Excuses aside, though, it was Luiz as we know him: always capable of an untimely error, or two.

The first allowed Sterling to smash a volley past Bernd Leno, and the second saw him lower Riyad Mahrez in the box, setting De Bruyne up to score his penalty and double the hosts’ lead. The latter mistake also meant a red card for the Brazilian, and the end of his evening.

De Bruyne is in a league of his own

Any fears around the lack of football in recent months having a negative affect the degrees of play were irrelevant to De Bruyne, who was undeniably the most impressive participant in Wednesday evening’s game.

Admittedly, calling him a participant does him significantly of a disservice; the Belgium international controlled the game, was at the centre of almost everything City did moving forward, and was vocal in organising the team as they defended.

His timing and precision have never experienced question, nor his vision and creativity, yet they never cease to stick out. The 28-year-old was replaced on 69 minutes, and the remainder of the game was poorer for his absence. On a pitch filled with talented footballers, he was – and is – by far the best the league is offering.

Guardiola vs Arteta – master vs apprentice?

Since leaving his role as assistant coach at City to dominate at Arsenal in December, Arteta has been carving out his or her own path in management generally. He knows Guardiola’s secrets, though, so tonight’s fixture at the Etihad had an interesting wrinkle from a tactical standpoint.

Or at least, it did before kick-off. In truth, the game quickly became about individuals with De Bruyne’s brilliance for City and Luiz’s calamities for Arsenal proving the key factors in Guardiola’s team getting the better of Arteta’s.

Another clash down the line – one that isn’t hijacked by injuries and errors – could make for intriguing viewing.

Sterling breaks duck at perfect time

Sterling was with no goal in 2020 heading into Wednesday’s game. Granted, that’s only three months in footballing terms and feels longer simply due to the absence of football, but it may have no doubt been a run that the tenacious winger wanted to end.

And end it he did with his fine finish moments before half-time at the Etihad. Capitalising on Luiz miscontrolling a ball which was fired towards the Arsenal goal, the England international thumped a volley past Leno.

If ever there were an occasion to break a barren streak, it will be your first game straight back after a lengthy wait.