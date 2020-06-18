Man City vs Arsenal: Eric Garcia scare overshadows reassuring return to normality at Etihad

Manchester City win, Arsenal lose and David Luiz comes with an evening to forget. Back to normality, you might say.

In these unprecedented times, there was something reassuringly familiar about Luiz’s calamitous 25-minute cameo at the Etihad last night, which resulted in the very first goals, the very first red card and the gifted the very first three points of Project Restart.

Raheem Sterling’s breakthrough, Kevin De Bruyne’s penalty – both the product of Luiz errors – and a late Phil Foden goal were enough to secure a routine victory for the defending Premier League champions and delay Liverpool’s coronation. Jurgen Klopp’s side now can’t win the title in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.





The evening was only overshadowed by a potentially serious head injury suffered by teenage centre-half Eric Garcia, who had been stretchered off the pitch together with his neck in a brace after colliding with his own goalkeeper Ederson throughout the closing stages. Garcia was conscious in the dressing room following the final whistle but was taken to hospital to undergo tests.

Otherwise, City enjoyed themselves whenever possible in the eerie confines of a clear home ground. This was billed as a meeting of master and apprentice, nonetheless it became a reminder of how much Mikel Arteta has to learn. If he could be to remould Arsenal in Pep Guardiola’s image, this is actually the high, exacting standard they have to reach.

Arteta’s gameplan was, in fairness, disrupted by injury. Both Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari had to be replaced with apparent muscle issues in the opening 25 minutes. Without them, perhaps Luiz wouldn’t normally have been introduced, his game-changing would not have broken Arsenal’s resolve and defeat could have been avoided.

Perhaps. But even yet in the early stages, when both sides were clearly shaking off the rust that gathers after three months without football, City were the more comfortable and coherent side in possession.

Bernd Leno, the Arsenal goalkeeper, was forced to bail his defence out on a few occasions towards the end of the first half, denying both David Silva and Riyad Mahrez in quick succession. One smart dash off his line also proved enough to fluster Sterling, who lifted De Bruyne’s through ball over Leno and the crossbar.

Then came Luiz’s decisive contributions. Sterling’s opening goal, scored on the cusp of half time, only came about following the Brazilian failed in his attempt to intercept a raking De Bruyne pass, instead allowing it to deflect off his knee and run behind him. Leno again attempted to come out and smother, but Sterling’s finish from close range was emphatic.

If Luiz’s could blame the wet and slippery conditions for the first, he’d fewer excuses for the next. Just four minutes following the interval, that he was at fault again when that he pulled Mahrez back because the winger cut in from inside-right channel and to the penalty area. As usage of the hands is deemed a deliberate foul, referee Anthony Taylor had little choice but to dismiss him.

With that, Luiz’s Arsenal career could possibly be over. If negotiations to extend his stay beyond the end of the month prove unsuccessful, he could struggle to return over time to play for Arteta again. And though an authoritative defender on , they are the displays that Ar supporters wont miss.

De Bruyne converted from the spot and, with that, Arsenal’s strange unbeaten league record stretching back to New Year’s Day – with as much draws as wins – ended.

Whatever secret weaknesses Arteta learned of while working under Guardiola, he couldn’t exploit them. The visitors managed just three shots at Ederson’s goal, do not require on target.

That may help explain the City goalkeeper’s rustiness when rushing out late on and mistiming to collide with Garcia. There was significant concern for the teenager, who Guardiola trusted to start along with Aymeric Laporte in defence, with John Stones omitted of the match day squad.

The lengthy treatment that he received light emitting diode to 11 minutes of added-on time, all told. Foden scored in the very first of them, slipping past Leno after Sterling’s through pass to crown a dominant win, albeit one that was included with worries for Garcia.